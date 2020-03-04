KPCNews Obituaries
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
John McNabb


1957 - 2020
John McNabb Obituary

John R. McNabb, age 62, of Angola, Indiana, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home following a sudden illness. John retired from Agility Recovery in Texas in 2015 prior to moving to Angola. John was in sales and IT.

John R. McNabb was born on March 22, 1957 at the US Army hospital in Sagamihara, Japan, the son of William F. and Miyoko (Otaka) McNabb. He grew up in Japan, California and Texas. After graduating high school, he attended the University of Texas. He married Carolyn Pike on July 21, 1984 in Dallas, Texas and she survives.

John is also survived by his daughter, Megan N. McNabb, of Angola. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services for John at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. His services have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S West St, Angola, IN 46703.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 4, 2020
