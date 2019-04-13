AUBURN - John A. Roush, 63, of Auburn, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.

John was born Nov. 29, 1955, in Garrett, a son of the late John J. and Edith Roush. John was a driver at Performance Food Group for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita J. Roush of Auburn; stepdaughter, Nicki Howey of Hicksville, Ohio; granddaughter, Annette Slattman of Bryan, Ohio; great-grandson, Wyatt Sailor of Bryan, Ohio; and brother, Steve Roush of Huntington.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Huntington.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

