John Sandor
AVILLA - John James "J.J." Sandor, 71, of Avilla died Sept. 9, 2020, embraced in the love of his family.

John was born June 17, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from the United Electronics Institute in Akron, Ohio. He then served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Taegu, South Korea, at the Strategic Communication Center. After his military service he returned to Youngstown, where he worked at The Record Shop. While working there he met the love of his life, Jane.

They were married Sept. 6, 1975, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Youngstown.

John was employed by Bendix Field Engineering Corp. at Goddard Space Flight Center. While there he was on the communication team for the Apollo Soyuz Mission.

The next move was to Erie, Pennsylvania, where he worked at GTE Data Services. In 1989, the family moved to Fort Wayne. His love of animals carried him into his retirement years.

John is survived by his wife, Jane, of 45 years; daughter Stacy (Sean) Martin; Kim Sandor and Lindsay (Aaron) Stoner; grandchildren Isaiah, Emma, Luke, Felicity, Hannah, Lucy, Jackson and Reagan; sister Kathleen Sandor and extended family. John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine Sandor, and sister-in-law, Barb.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with calling one hour prior to the service.

Visitation is today, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ride with Faith or the building fund of the Oratory of St. Mary Magdalene. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
SEP
14
Calling hours
09:30 AM
St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
