|
John Scherer
CHURUBUSCO - John A. Scherer, 65, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
John was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 14, 1954, to Jack E. and Nila J. (Bugert) Scherer. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Northrup High School in 1973, and received his associate degree in Electrical Engineering from Ivy Tech.
John married Roxie (Bowser) in Churubusco, on May 24, 1975.
He worked at Dana in production for 13 years and then worked at Lincoln Life in Facilities for 17 years and retired in 2019, from Parkview.
John's hobbies included photography, woodworking, hiking and fishing in Wisconsin. John was known as a family man. He loved Roxie and his two boys, Kyle and Cory, and his grandchildren very much.
John is survived by his wife Roxie Scherer, of Churubusco; two sons, Kyle A. (Molly), of Albion and Cory W. (Kimberly), of Avilla; and four grandchildren, Grant, Alex, Rachel, and Gabriel.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Julie Mabie and Georgienna Barge; and a brother, David Johnson.
Family will receive friends at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723 on Nov. 5, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to .
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.