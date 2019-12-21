KPCNews Obituaries
AUBURN - John M. Schimmoller, 59, of Auburn, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.

He was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Defiance, Ohio, to John and Darlene (Noll) Schimmoller. His father has passed away, but his mother survives in Angola.

John graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Accounting and was a qualified CPA in the state of Ohio. He was former Chief Financial Officer at Renaissance Corporation in Auburn, and most recently, a partner with Certified Marketing Consultants in Huntertown. John has been involved with the operations of both supplier and distributor companies in the Promotional Products Industry for more than 30 years.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sportsman, and enjoyed anything that involved being outdoors. He was an Eagle Scout, a member of the National Rifle Association and Fort Wayne Rifle Club.

John is survived by his wife, Mary-Ellen (Ireland) Schimmoller. They were married May 18, 1985, in Defiance, Ohio.

He is also survived by a daughter and two sons, Amber Mahaffey-Harris and her husband, Erik Harris, of Elkhart, Dylan Mahaffey, of Auburn, and Ethan Schimmoller, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Yvette, Finn and Rosalie; a sister, Tamra Ummel and her husband Greg of Leesburg; sisters and brothers-in-law, Chris Ireland, of Charleston, South Carolina, Michele and Terry Pyle, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Anne and Robert Lindley, also of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

The family will receive friends three hours prior to the service from 2-5 p.m., Friday at the funeral Home.

Memorials may be given in John's name to St. Martin's Health Services in Garrett.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 21, 2019
