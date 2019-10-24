KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Caspar Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Caspar Catholic Church
1205 N. Shoop Ave.
Wauseon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schlegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Schlegel


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Schlegel Obituary

John Paul Schlegel, 82, of Big Long Lake, Indiana, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

John was born April 12, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to Paul and Ruth (Snyder) Schlegel.

John proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force, stationed in Germany and France.

He was employed for more than 30 years as a sheet metal worker with Local Union 33.

John enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, and many years as a private pilot who had earned his commercial rating. He was proud of his dedication to the community and serving on the Rome City Village Council. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Edna.

He is survived by his sons, Matthew (Kerstin) Schlegel and Brent Schlegel; grandson, Patrick M. Sullivan; stepdaughters, Teresa (Michael) Sullivan and Jeanette Stutesman; stepsons, Carl Stutesman and Greg Stutesman; grandsons, Liam Schlegel, Nicholas Schlegel, and Robert Schlegel; granddaughters, Vivian Schlegel and Emma Schlegel, 17 other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and longtime friend Jason Lowe.

The family will receive guests Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio, 43614.

A viewing will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio, 43567 where Mass will begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. Caspar Cemetery in Wauseon.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Caspar Catholic Church or to in John's memory.

To leave a special message for John's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now