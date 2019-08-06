KPCNews Obituaries
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
at the family's residence
6330 S. C.R. 600W
Topeka, IN
View Map
John Schwartz


1939 - 2019
John Schwartz Obituary

TOPEKA - John Schwartz, 80, of Topeka, died at 4:35 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on March 31, 1939, in Grabill to Amos and Sylvia (Graber) Schwartz.

On March 16, 1961, in LaGrange County, he married Fannie Miller. She passed away April 25, 1998.

On Dec. 18, 1999, in LaGrange County, he married Barbara Bontrager. She survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are four sons, Cletus (LaVerda) Schwartz, of Howe, Wilbur Schwartz, of Indianapolis, Michael (Mary) Schwartz, of Topeka, Myron (Kathyrn) Schwartz, of Goshen; two daughters, Mary (Jerry) Yoder, of Topeka and Carolyn (Tracy) Helmuth of Salt Springs, Florida; 24 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five sisters, Delilah Steury, of Pleasant Lake, Mary (William) Brandenberger, of Grabill, Rose (David, Jr.) Yoder, of Auburn, Kentucky, Viola (Sam) Schwartz, of Grabill, and Melinda (Marvin) Schwartz, of New Haven.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; a son, Marcus Schwartz; three brothers, Lewis, Joe and Amos Jr. Schwartz; and a sister, Emma Schmucker.

John had worked for Redman Mobile Homes, Topeka, for 40 years and also was a farmer.

He was a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, and all day Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the family's residence, 6330 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, also at the family's residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Ernest E. Bontrager and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 6, 2019
