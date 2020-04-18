|
GREENSBURG - John Adrian Sellers, 61, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Seton Long-term Care, Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born on July 12, 1958, in Kendallville, Indiana, the son of Harold and Dorislea Smith Sellers.
He was a 1977 graduate of East Noble High School, earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Manchester University in 1981, and Masters degree from Ball State University. John was also a licensed guidance counselor.
On July 27, 1991, he married Deborah June Bean Sellers, and together they had two sons, Sean Christopher and Kyle David.
John retired from Greensburg Community School Corporation after 27 years of service as a science teacher, coach and guidance counselor. He returned as a teaching assistant the past three years.
John was passionate about Greensburg Pirate Basketball. He coached his sons, freshman boys, Lady Pirates High School, Junior High programs and kept the scorebook for the boys varsity games. John also coached Lady Pirate golf and football and helped out at track meets.
John was also passionate about golf. If it was a sunny day he would be hitting golf balls in the backyard, at the Country Club, playing with friends and former classmates. He loved the sport and was given the opportunity years ago to attend a Masters practice round. Along with that, he had the opportunity to work at a PGA event and drive his idol Arnold Palmer around the course before his round.
John enjoyed earning his pilot's license and was a third degree black belt. He loved watching the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame Football and IU basketball, sometimes.
John was a member of Greensburg United Methodist Church, Greensburg Country Club, Optimist and a board member of Greensburg Community Schools Foundation.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Sellers; sons, Sean Christopher and Kyle David; his brother and sister in-law, Dave and Melissa Fischer; his niece and nephew, Olivia and Shane Smith; Wrigley, his faithful Australian shepherd.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and in-laws, David and Carolyn Bean.
A drive-thru visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., under the Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home carport.
A private graveside service will be held for family with a celebration of life planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Greensburg Community Schools Foundation, Greensburg United Methodist Church and . Please visit www.gilliland-howe.com to leave a condolence for the family, or to sign the digital guestbook.