John Somers
1943 - 2020
ANGOLA - John Erskine Somers, 77, passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Dr. Gerald H. and Jane (Rhue) Somers.

John graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1961. He attended DePauw University for his undergraduate studies and then received his MBA from the University of Chicago.

He married Cynthia B. Bauer on July 17, 1971.

John was a business executive and had worked for many businesses, including G.D. Searle in Skokie, Illinois, Wagner Spray Tech in Plymouth, Minnesota, Roll Center in Gary, Indiana, and RayCon in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he retired in 1998.

He attended Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.

John was a First Lieutenant in the United States Army from 1967-1969.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Cynthia B. Somers, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Christopher (Shannon) Somers, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Kate) Somers, of Houston, Texas; brothers, James (Kathryn) Somers, of Angola, Indiana, and Jeffrey Somers, of Wake Forest, North Carolina. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Morgan, Elise, Michael, Hannah, Robert, Ryan and Hazel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sons, Michael and Matthew Somers; sister, Mary "Molly" Schwartz; and brother, Jay Charles Somers.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Norman Fuller officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Memorials may be made either to the American Lung Association or to Bible Study Fellowship.

Masks are required as mandated by the governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the church and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fairview Missionary Church
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Fairview Missionary Church
