John Walburn, 73, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne.
John was born to Roland and Margret Walburn on Feb. 14, 1946, in Fort Wayne.
John served proudly in the United States Army and worked as a carpenter/teacher for Irmscher Construction.
John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Madeline Walburn; brother, Roger Walburn; and a sister, Sharon Brooks.
John was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Walburn; and sister, Joyce Teeple.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 5 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemeteries.
Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 12, 2020