CAMBRIA, Wis. - John S. Whetstone, 102, of Cambria, Wisconsin, formerly of Indiana, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
He was born March 9, 1917, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Samuel J. and Lena (Shrock) Whetstone.
On Jan. 31, 1946, he married Rosa M. Eash. She preceded him in death March 25, 2011.
Surviving John are two sons, Glen (Alma Hochsteler) Whetstone, of Topeka, Indiana, and Orva (Emma Miller), of Topeka, Indiana; three daughters, Orpha (Wilbur)Yoder, of Topeka, Indiana, Polly Anna (Clarence) Fry, of Millersburg, Indiana, and Marry Ellen (Ezra) Petersheim, of Cambria, Wisconsin; 29 grandchildren, 137 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; four brothers, Joseph, Samuel, twin brother, Henry, and infant brother, Levi; six sisters, Anna, Gertrude, Ida, Elizabeth, Lydia, and Polly.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, all day, at the Ezra Petersheim residence, W3298 County Road P, Cambria, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, all day, at the Dennis Yoder residence, 8465W. C.R. 55S, Topeka, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the Dennis Yoder residence in Topeka.
He will be laid to rest at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.
The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone.
Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.