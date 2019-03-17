|
KENDALLVILLE - John Wilford Slone Jr., age 42, of Kendallville, was found dead Thursday, March 14, 2019, in rural Kendallville. He was born Feb. 26, 1977, in Kendallville to John Wilford Slone Sr. and Linda Sue (Johnson) Slone.
Survivors include: parents, John and Linda Slone of Kendallville; paternal grandmother, Maxine Slone of Hindman, Kentucky; daughter, Amber Slone of Michigan; son, John W. Slone III of Kendallville; son, Eric Matthew Slone of Auburn; son, Austin Slone of Waterloo; daughter, Kadin Slone of Waterloo; stepchildren: Austin, Sierra, Colt and his little buddy, Ian; granddaughter, Everly; sister, Tracy and Estill Conn of Kendallville; sister, Angel and Timmy Collins of Kendallville; brother, Brandon and Cassy Slone of South Milford; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert and Emily Johnson; and paternal grandfather, Lenvel Slone.
Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019, after 3 p.m. at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville, with a service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Harbor of Love with the Rev. Charles Mosley and the Rev. Matt West officiating.
Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Published in KPCNews from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019