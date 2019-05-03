LIGONIER - Johnnie D. Sparks, age 89, of Ligonier, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2:08 p.m. at his home in Ligonier. He was born Aug. 4, 1929, the son of Clyde Sparks and Delphi (Belcher) Payne. On Jan. 17, 1954, he married Barbara Mullins; she survives.

Johnnie is survived by two sons, Timothy Sparks of Topeka, and Johnnie Sparks of Albion; three daughters, Sharon (Ernie) Miller of Ligonier, Tammy (Harvey) Taylor of Ligonier, Mendy Myers of Virginia; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn (Patricia) Payne of West Virginia and Bubby (Evelyn) Payne of West Virginia; two sisters, Susie Lester of Fort Wayne, and Phyllis Morris of West Virginia; and brother-in-law Rick Madden of Leesburg, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Paul Sparks; a daughter, Diana Shearer; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack Sparks; and a sister, Elaine Madden

Johnnie served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a Top Gunner and Communication Lineman while in the Korean War. He was a member of The Ligonier and Millersburg American Legion, enjoyed working on and racing cars, and was a jack of all trades. He also enjoyed playing bluegrass music on his guitar.

A funeral service will be held in Johnnie's honor on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St, Ligonier. Pastor Jimmy Shepherd will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Topeka.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at yeagerfuneralhome.com. Published in KPCNews from May 3 to May 5, 2019