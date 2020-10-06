HAMILTON - Johnny Fugate, 68 years old, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Johnny was born on Jan. 15, 1952, in Allais, Kentucky, the son of the late Woodrow and Nora (Baker) Fugate. His father passed away while Johnny was very young, and he was raised by his stepfather, Kenneth Black.

He was a 1970 graduate of Hamilton High School.

Johnny served in the United States Marine Corps., during the Vietnam Era.

Johnny worked as a machinist during his working years. He enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers, in his spare time.

Surviving are his son, Johnny Allen Fugate, of Hamilton; four brothers, Cecil (Debbie) Fugate, of Angola, Ted Fugate, of Visalia, California, James "Woody" Fugate, of Perris, California, and Norman (Wanda) Fugate, of Russellville, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Nora Fugate-Black; stepfather, Kenneth Black; and two brothers, Terry Black and Kenneth Fugate.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Eddy Cemetery, rural Hamilton, with Pastor Nicole Shaw officiating.

Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Hamilton American Legion Post.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Hamilton, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family