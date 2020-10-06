1/1
Johnny Fugate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HAMILTON - Johnny Fugate, 68 years old, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Johnny was born on Jan. 15, 1952, in Allais, Kentucky, the son of the late Woodrow and Nora (Baker) Fugate. His father passed away while Johnny was very young, and he was raised by his stepfather, Kenneth Black.

He was a 1970 graduate of Hamilton High School.

Johnny served in the United States Marine Corps., during the Vietnam Era.

Johnny worked as a machinist during his working years. He enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers, in his spare time.

Surviving are his son, Johnny Allen Fugate, of Hamilton; four brothers, Cecil (Debbie) Fugate, of Angola, Ted Fugate, of Visalia, California, James "Woody" Fugate, of Perris, California, and Norman (Wanda) Fugate, of Russellville, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Nora Fugate-Black; stepfather, Kenneth Black; and two brothers, Terry Black and Kenneth Fugate.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Eddy Cemetery, rural Hamilton, with Pastor Nicole Shaw officiating.

Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Hamilton American Legion Post.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Hamilton, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
3985 E Church St
Hamilton, IN 46742
(260) 488-2164
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved