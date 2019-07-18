HOWE - Jon A. Carney, 76, of Howe, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

He was born on July 4, 1943, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Frank and Veva (Merriman) Carney.

Jon married Betty Gard on Dec. 6, 1963, at Presbyterian Church in LaGrange. She survives in Howe.

He had worked in the maintenance department of the Indiana Toll Road until his retirement.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #215.

He loved animals and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife; one son, Frank Carney, of Howe, one daughter, Carrie Garmire and fiancée, Jeff Berlew, of Howe; two brothers, Michael Carney, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Steven Carney, of St. Cloud, Florida; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; ans several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday July 19, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Weaver officiating.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

Online condolences may be sent at www.carneyfrostfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may me be given to ARK Animal Sanctuary, 530 E. C.R. 300S LaGrange, IN 46761.

Carney-Frost funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling the arrangements.