Jon Thiel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Jon W. Thiel, age 78, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.

Jon was born on Dec. 17, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Lewis and Valera (Lohman) Thiel.

He married Margaret L. Ort on May 8, 1976, in Auburn.

Jon worked for I & M Power as a lineman and service man for 38 years, retiring in July 2000.

Jon was a United States Marine veteran, serving during the Vietnam era.

Jon was a member of the Garrett American Legion and VFW with more than 40 continuous years.

Jon is survived by his wife, Margaret L. Thiel, of Auburn, Indiana; son, Scott (Cheri) Thiel, of Fortville, Indiana; daughter, Holly (Jeffrey) Nix, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Greg Skelly, of Auburn, Indiana; son, Jeff Skelly, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter, Teresa (Dave) Rowe, of Garrett, Indiana; sisters, Sara (Dick) Conrow, of Churubusco, Indiana; Becky (Gwen Ostrander) Shedd, of LaOtto, Indiana; and brother, Dave (Barbara) Thiel, of Garrett, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Valera Thiel; and brothers, Richard Thiel and Dan Thiel.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.

Services will follow at noon, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Dick Bond officiating.

There will be a luncheon immediately after at Garrett American Legion Post #178, with military honors by the United States Marines and the Garrett American Legion, presented at 2 p.m.

Burial will take place at a later date at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials are to St. Jude' Children's Research Hospital.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved