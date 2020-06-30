AUBURN - Jon W. Thiel, age 78, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.

Jon was born on Dec. 17, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Lewis and Valera (Lohman) Thiel.

He married Margaret L. Ort on May 8, 1976, in Auburn.

Jon worked for I & M Power as a lineman and service man for 38 years, retiring in July 2000.

Jon was a United States Marine veteran, serving during the Vietnam era.

Jon was a member of the Garrett American Legion and VFW with more than 40 continuous years.

Jon is survived by his wife, Margaret L. Thiel, of Auburn, Indiana; son, Scott (Cheri) Thiel, of Fortville, Indiana; daughter, Holly (Jeffrey) Nix, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Greg Skelly, of Auburn, Indiana; son, Jeff Skelly, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter, Teresa (Dave) Rowe, of Garrett, Indiana; sisters, Sara (Dick) Conrow, of Churubusco, Indiana; Becky (Gwen Ostrander) Shedd, of LaOtto, Indiana; and brother, Dave (Barbara) Thiel, of Garrett, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Valera Thiel; and brothers, Richard Thiel and Dan Thiel.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.

Services will follow at noon, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Dick Bond officiating.

There will be a luncheon immediately after at Garrett American Legion Post #178, with military honors by the United States Marines and the Garrett American Legion, presented at 2 p.m.

Burial will take place at a later date at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials are to St. Jude' Children's Research Hospital.

