GARRETT - Jonathan D. Houser, 32, of Garrett, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.
He was born May 12, 1987, in Auburn.
Jonathan was a 2005 graduate of Garrett High School.
He worked at Rent-A-Center in Kendallville as a credit manager.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett.
Jonathan was a gamer. He loved music and loved singing. He also loved art, holidays, family time and his dog, Zeus. He had a very kind heart and was always helpful to others.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Christine (McBride) and Brian Walters of Garrett; father, Bruce Houser of Waterloo; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Cory and Jessica Houser of Garrett, and Ethan and Heather Houser of LaOtto; niece, Vidalia Houser of LaOtto; maternal grandparents, Jerald and Joyce McBride of Garrett; aunts and uncles, Jerald and Pam McBride of Garrett, Ray and Tammy McBride of Corunna, Anita and Bill Elliott of Arizona and Mary Beth Walters of Fort Wayne; and cousins, Carley and Jack Lowe of Fort Wayne, Tristan and Alex Menestrina of Indianapolis, Megan McBride of Fort Wayne and Sarah McBride of Corunna.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10–11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Spencer Elliott will be officiating. Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Jonathan's pallbearers will be Andy Wood, Lane Koble, Steve Doreff, Jack Lowe, Jeff Teller and Brandon Duhamell.
Visitation also will be from 3–7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.