Jordan Lambright

TOPEKA - Jordan Dale Lambright, 2-year-old son of Jon and Lorene (Miller) Lambright, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 12:45 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, following a swimming accident on Saturday.

He was born on April 19, 2018, in Topeka.

Surviving in addition to his parents are brother, Malachi Jace Lambright, at home; grandparents, Omer and Naomah Miller and Dennis and Rosetta Lambright, both of Topeka; great-grandparents, LeRoy and Mary Miller, Daniel and Ida Yoder, both of Topeka, Mary Miller, of LaGrange and Susan Lambright, of Middlebury.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Freeman Miller and Freeman Lambright.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, and all day on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Harley Bontrager residence, 6395 S. C.R. 900W, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, also at the Harley Bontrager residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen Lambright and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 25, 2020.
