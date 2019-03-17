LIGONIER - Josefina (Pena) Salazar, 74, of Ligonier, passed away on March 15, 2019, at Avalon Village in Ligonier.

She was born March 19, 1944, to the late Guadalupe (Manuela Rodrigeuz) Pena in San Pedro, Mexico. She married Jose Salazar on December 15, 1969. He passed away on March 1, 2010.

Josefina lived her life in both Mercedes, Texas, and Ligonier. She worked as a home healthcare provider while living in Texas. After moving to Ligonier she spent a lot of her time caring for her grandchildren. She also worked at Silgan Plastics. Josefina attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes, Texas, and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ligonier.

She is survived by her five children, Mario (Lupita) Salazar of Wilmer, Texas, Andrea (Thomas Bittering) Salazar of Butler, Susie (Cory) Morris of Ligonier, Juanita Salazar of Ligonier, Joe (Katie) Salazar of Ligonier; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers and five sisters

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

There will be a time of visitation with family and friends on Monday, March 18, 2019, from noon to 7 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. A funeral service and burial in Josefina's honor will take place in Texas.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Josefina Salazar family.