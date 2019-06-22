ANGOLA - Joseph Charles Blanchong, 76, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Aperion Care of Angola.

He was born on July 26, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald and Lola (Bertok) Blanchong. He married Jodi Hines on Aug. 20, 1979.

Joseph was a member of Christ's Church at Lake Gage, Steuben County, Indiana.

Surviving are his children, Donald T. Blanchong, of Toledo, Ohio, Annette Stevens, of Angola, Jeannette Kohn, of Toledo, Ohio, and Tammy Degner, of Toledo, Ohio; Chad E. (Wendy) Leuthold, of Wauseon, Ohio, Alisha (Kenny) Bartolet, of Fremont, and Amy (James) Patterson, of Angola; brother, Raymond (Nancy) Blanchong, of Custer, Ohio, and Sherry Harris, of Honaker, Virginia. Also surviving are his 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife, Jodi Blanchong, on May 22, 2015.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Stephen Altman officiating.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ's Church at Lake Gage.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.