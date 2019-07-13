TOPEKA - Joseph L. Burr, 53, of Topeka, Indiana, died unexpectedly on July 10, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.

Joe was born on March 22, 1966, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Robert and Elsie (Athey) Burr.

Living for many years in Topeka, he was currently working at the Shipshewana RV Service Center as a service tech and had previously worked at Crossroads RV where he had been a production manager.

He loved music, playing darts, fishing and building stereos.

His greatest joy was the time he spent with his kids.

Surviving are two daughters, Katie Setterberg and her fiancé, William Sanders, of Topeka, and Alex Burr, of Albion; two sons, Nathan Burr, of Albion, and Jeramiah Burr, of Albion; a step-daughter, Brooklynn Tucker, of Nappanee; a step-son, Chase (Jessica) Meade, of Albion; their mother, Marlynn Mast, of Albion; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; five sisters, Sandy (Rudy) Jackson, of Elkhart, Barb (Brian) Larson, of Syracuse, Geri Carpenter, of Alabama, Judy (David) Hartsough, of Millersburg, and Chrissy Brooks, of Lakeland, Florida; 16 nieces and nephews; 36 great-nieces and nephews; and his companion, Shanell Weaver, of Millersburg.

Preceding Joe in death were his parents, Robert and Elsie Burr; and a brother, Robert Burr Jr.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

Pastor Mike Overpeck will officiate the service.

Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery in Topeka.

Visitation will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to One Community, 66214 C.R. 17, Goshen, IN 46526.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.