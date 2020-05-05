|
LAGRANGE - Joseph H. Feiertag, 84, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mr. Feiertag was born on July 16, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Karl and Helen (Koenemann) Feiertag.
Mr. Feiertag attended public school and graduated from Condida Lutheran High School and was a JROTC member. He continued his education at Valparaiso University, graduating from there in 1958.
In 1958, he served with the U.S. Army spending time in Germany, and after returning to the U.S., became part of the Army Reserves until his discharge in 1964.
On Oct. 5, 1964, in Columbus, Ohio, he married Natalie R. Kress.
Mr. Feiertag worked as a city inspector, city planner, and land use manager for the city of Columbus, Ohio, for 28 years, before retiring at the age of 55, in 1990. He was then a city planner consultant for the city of Kendallville, Indiana, for a year, and was a driver for LaGrange County Council on Aging for several years.
Leadership and service were an important part of his life, serving on many boards and committees over the years, including American Youth Hostels in Columbus, Ohio, two different Lutheran Church councils, and the LaGrange AARP chapter. A lifelong Lutheran, he was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Columbus, Ohio, and Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange.
He enjoyed traveling, camping, white water boating, sailing, waterskiing, cross-country skiing, hiking, enjoying nature, electronics, and building things.
Preceding Joe in death was his beloved wife of 45 years, Natalie Feiertag; his son, Andrew Feiertag; and his parents.
Surviving are a daughter, Alesia Feiertag, of LaGrange; a sister, Dorothy Peterson, of St. Paul, Minnesota; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Robert Gattis, of Rushsylvania, Ohio.
According to his wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to either Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761 or LaGrange County Council on Aging, PO Box 107, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.