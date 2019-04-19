Joseph Fenker AUBURN - Joseph J. Fenker, 87, of Auburn, and formerly of Big Long Lake, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at DeKalb Memorial Hospital, Auburn. Joseph was born March 8, 1932, in Fort Wayne. He was the son of the late Joseph and Armella Nix Fenker. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 for 33 years and retired in 1990. He enjoyed fishing and puzzles and loved his dog Addie. Joseph is survived by his children: Janet (Geary) Hoy of Fort Wayne, Judy (Joe) Hardesty of Auburn, Cheryl (Dave) McGowan of Leo, Joan Gibson of Fishers, Thomas (Karen) Fenker of Spencerville, and Kenneth (Brenda) Fenker of Hamilton; 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Fenker; brothers, Robert, Richard and James Fenker; and sisters, Jane Bero and Carol Fenker. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Angels Oratory, Hudson. To sign the online guest book, go to divinemercyfuneralhome.com. Eryn Bryant Eryn M. Bryant, 46, of Auburn, died April 18, 2019. Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements. Judie Lewis LAGRANGE - Judie Lewis, age 78, of LaGrange, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 14, 1941, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Frank and Leona (Shafer) Sanderson. She married Clifford Lewis on Jan. 18, 1969, in LaPorte. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 1989. Her first job was with Dairy Queen and she then worked at different places and was at Double Eagle until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning and flowers. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She was a member of the New Freedom Baptist Church, LaGrange. She is survived by two sons, Frank and Lisa Lewis and Mike Lewis and Carrie VanHoozer, both of LaGrange; five daughters, Shelia and Danny Ritchie of LaGrange, Irene Gingerich of White Pigeon, Michigan, Marie DeClue of Richwood, Missouri, Rose and Dale Witham of Leadwood, Missouri, and Donna Gravit and Duanne Hall of Donalds, South Carolina; two brothers, Chuck and Woody Sanderson and Bill Sanderson, both of LaGrange; three sisters, Sally Boyles and Dorothy Brown, both of LaGrange, and Sandra Garrison of Fort Wayne; 36 grandchildren and numerous great, great-great and great-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sons, Leroy, Bobby, Johnny, Jessie and Joe Lewis; and two daughters, Mary and Faye Lewis. Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, at New Freedom Baptist Church in LaGrange, from noon-3 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the church immediately following viewing, with the Rev. Larry Anglemeyer officiating. Burial will be at Ontario Cemetery in Howe. Online condolences may be sent to carneyfrostfuneralhome.com. Carney-Frost Funeral Home in LaGrange is handling the arrangements. Menno Bontrager CENTREVILLE, Michigan - Menno S. Bontrager, 88 years, 1 month, 14 days, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the home of his daughter Mary (Joe) Miller in Centreville, Michigan. Menno was born March 4, 1931, a son of Sam N. and Fannie Bontrager. On Dec. 13, 1951, he married Susan Elizabeth (Schlabach) Bontrager; she preceded him in death on June 10, 2003. To the union of Menno and Susan Elizabeth, 17 children were born. He is survived by 16 of those children; Mary (Joe) Miller, John (Barbara Ellen Miller) Bontrager, Elma (Jacob) Brandenberger, Henry (Barbara Kay Yoder) Bontrager, Joas (Susan Brandenberger) Bontrager, Katie (Scott) Gooch, Esther (Perry) Troyer, Dorothy Swinehart, Marie Bontrager, Ray (Donna) Bontrager, Malinda Lyons, Sarah (Willis) Detweiler, Menno Jr. (Dorothy Yoder) Bontrager, Sam (Verna Eash) Bontrager, Ora (Ruby Miller) Bontrager and David (Esther Hershberger) Bontrager. Also surviving Menno are brothers Henry Bontrager and Amos Bontrager, sister Edna (Tobias) Yoder, 89 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren, and 12 stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers Chris (Amanda) Bontrager, Levi (Irene) Bontrager, Reuben (Mary) Bontrager, and William (Wilma) Bontrager; sisters Anna (Christopher) Stauffer, Lizzie (Bert) Hochstetler and Katie Bontrager; son Christy Bontrager; grandsons Raymond and Daniel; and two great-grandsons. Relatives and friends will be received at the home of Joe D. and Mary M. Miller (23809 Truckenmiller Road, Centreville) 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, at the Miller residence, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Old Order Amish Cemetery in Centreville. Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Jarvis Hollar HAMILTON - Jarvis W. Hollar, 64, of Hamilton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Johnson City, Kansas, to Roy Mac and Ada N. (Strontmeyer) Hollar. His parents have both passed away. Jarvis worked at Tri-Wall International Paper in Butler and was very proud of his years of service to the Waterloo Fire Department and Hamilton Fire Department. He also served for eight years as a Waterloo Reserve Police Officer. Surviving is a son, Jeremy J. Hollar of Angola; grandson, Theodore Joseph Smith of Ohio; sister, Carolyn Y. (James) Hollar-Anderson of Fremont; half-brother, Kenneth (Denise) DePew of Waterloo; half-sister, Kathy (Kevin) Fackler of Waterloo; seven stepbrothers and sisters; and his significant other and forever love, Anita Jarrell of Hamilton. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor Tom Nedderson officiating. Burial will follow in Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton. Calling is Monday from 2-7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the Waterloo Fire Department or the Hamilton Fire Department. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com. Nila Morrisson STURGIS, Michigan - Nila Jean Morrisson, age 90, of Sturgis, Michigan, youngest and last surviving child of Squire Denver Walter and Floy Lenore (Ensley) Walter, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis. She was born Dec. 5, 1928, at the Dr. Bonnell M. Souder Hospital in Auburn. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1946. After graduation, she and two friends moved to Fort Wayne in November 1946 to get better jobs. The friends soon left and two Sturgis girls moved in. They set her up on a blind date with Hubert LaMont Morrisson, the son of Jesse and Ruby Morrisson of Sturgis. A box of Valentine candy sealed the deal. They were married Aug. 16, 1947, at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Auburn. Nila and Hubert lived in Sturgis for the rest of their lives, where they raised their family, enjoyed playing golf, and built their dream home together. They were partners in love and life. Nila was the family financial officer, household manager, child care provider, and trusted partner in her husband's endeavors. After they were married she worked in her father-in-law's dry-cleaning business where Hubert also worked. She also worked as an executive secretary for several Sturgis companies and an attorney. Nila also worked as a bookkeeper for an implement dealer as well as a tax preparer for several business clients in the area. In retirement, Nila volunteered to do tax returns for the Commission on Aging clients and worked as a cashier and office manager for a local grocery chain. She attended First United Methodist Church and sang in the Chancel Choir for many years. Hubert and Nila's membership at Cedar Lake Golf Course provided many years of fun, friendship and a shared love of the sport. Nila worked crossword puzzles daily, was an avid reader, and liked playing cribbage and euchre card games. She also enjoyed following the sport teams of her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, professional golf tours and tennis. In later years, she was eager to tell stories of her early life and remembrances of what it was like to grow up during the Great Depression, life on the farm, being the youngest of nine children, antics of her older brothers, and the closeness she felt to her mother. The importance of family to her came out in these stories. She is survived by her daughters Jo Ellen (Howard) Avildsen of Sturgis Michigan, Jan Lenore (George) Hunt of Seneca Falls, New York, son Paul Raymond (Dawn) Morrisson of Goshen, grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Hubert in 1989; brothers Weston Calvin, Raymond Keith, Lauren Donner, Paul Edsel and Verlin Devere; and sisters, Ellen Jeanette, Wilma Virginia and Thyra Maxine. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Jeanne Garza of the First United Methodist Church of Sturgis will officiate. A luncheon and time for continued fellowship will follow the service at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements. To honor her love of reading, memorial donations may be directed to the Sturgis District Library in her name. The obituary is also at hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.