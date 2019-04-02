LIGONIER - Joseph C. Fulford, 87, of Ligonier, passed away at Goshen Hospital on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 5:15 a.m.

He was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Wawaka, to the late Nathan and Lavada (Sparrow) Fulford. He married Mavis Conrad on Sept. 11, 1954, in Albion. She passed away on Aug. 27, 2016.

Joseph is survived by his daughters, Victoria L. Hamman of Ligonier, Kelley (Brent) Crowe of Kendallville, Tara (Joshua) Wentworth of Albion; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and sister, Georgia Snyder of Goshen. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Donald, Paul and Harry; and son, Steven A. Fulford.

Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army, 40th Infantry, in the Korean War where he served two tours. He worked at International Harvester for 30 years. Joseph loved playing cards, spending time with his family, the Cubs, going out to eat, euchre and loved his grandchildren.

A visitation will take place Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Cremation will follow the service. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cosperville Cemetery in Wawaka. There military graveside honors will take place. Pastor Joey Nelson of Stones Hill Community Church will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to .

