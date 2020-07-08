1/1
Joseph Retterbush
1965 - 2020
WOLCOTTVILLE - Joseph Earl Retterbush, 55, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Joe was born on June 14, 1965, in Piqua, Ohio, to Donald and Patricia (Adlard) Retterbush.

On June 10, 2000, in Piqua, Ohio, he married Beth Went.

He was the president of Retterbush Graphics and Packaging in Cincinnati, Ohio. When not working, Joe could be found at his marsh with his trusty four-legged friend, Winnie, hunting and gardening. He also loved to fish on Oliver Lake, as well as take his many friends and family on his infamous cross-country fishing trips. Anyone who knew Joe was blessed with a full stomach whether eating his fried fish or grilled masterpieces. His greatest joy was being with and spoiling his three beautiful children and sharing his love of anything Ohio State with them.

Surviving are his wife, Beth Retterbush, of Wolcottville, Indiana; his father, Donald Retterbush, of Piqua, Ohio; a son, Quinten Bender, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two daughters, Tatum Retterbush, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Brooke Retterbush, of Wolcottville, Indiana; and three sisters, Mary Grunkemeyer, of Piqua, Ohio, Kathy Grise, of Piqua, Ohio, and Susan (Craig) Cheney, of Piqua, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Retterbush.

A visitation will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a facemask be worn while at the visitation.

Memorials may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home or you may go to their website rileykids.org and donate online.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
