AUBURN - Joseph Anthony Ridenour, 61, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Nov. 6, 2020.

He enjoyed working for Auburn Plumbing and Heating, and loved spending time with friends and family.

Joseph was born on Feb. 25, 1959, in Auburn, to Theodore and Joan Dewitt Ridenour.

He is survived by children, Jacquelyn (Andrew) Hipps, Carissa (Michael) Chester and Meghan Ridenour and Adam Ridenour; grandchildren, Spencer and Liam Hipps; and siblings, Thomas (Sheila) Ridenour, Kathy (Ed) Eldridge and James Ridenour.

Calling and visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn, Indiana.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.