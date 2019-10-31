KPCNews Obituaries
|
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
1924 - 2019
Joseph Ryder Obituary

TOPEKA - Joseph Willard Ryder, 95, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on April 24, 1924, the son of Paul and Grace (Stith) Ryder, in Jonesboro, Indiana.

On Sept. 9, 1986, he married Velda Rheinheimer. She survives.

Other survivors include, four children, Rickey Joe Ryder, of Alexandria, Linda (Rick) Holford, of Alexandria, Kelly Joe (Mike) Barsha, of Gas City, and Joseph Willard (Kelly) Ryder Jr., of Roanoke; four stepchildren, Carrie (Kevin) Lambright, of Shipshewana, Elaine (Richard) Booth, of Granger, Gary (Nona) Yoder, of Topeka, and Angela (Tom) Kramer, of South Bend; a sister, Mary Smith, of Marion; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Howard Ryder, Edward Ryder, Melba Bishop, and Pauline Webb.

Joe graduated from LaFountaine High School in 1943.

He served his country honorably during WWII in the United States Marines and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star.

Joseph was a heavy equipment operator for Reith & Riley for many years and later drove semi across the country as an owner operator. He also worked for Frick Farm Services for more than 10 years and hauled Amish. Joe never really retired. He enjoyed woodworking and loved crossword puzzles.

A funeral service will be held in Joe's honor Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at Yeager Funeral Home.

A private committal service will take place at a later date in Marion, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be directed to West Noble American Legion Post 243, 100 S. Main St., Ligonier, IN 46767.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 31, 2019
