AUBURN - Josephine "Jo" (Good) Jensen, 93, of Auburn, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Parkview Randalia Hospice in Fort Wayne.

She was born July 20, 1925, in DeKalb County to Joseph and Mary (Fisher) Schuller.

Jo worked as an administrative assistant for the DeKalb County Highway Department for 25 years, retiring in 1990. She had also worked as a secretary for Gerig Furniture Store and Gengnagel Fuel Company.

She has been a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for more than 60 years.

She was a 60-year member of Women of the Moose and served as liaison to the mayor for the DeKalb County Fair Association for many years.

She enjoyed oil painting, gardening, bingo and traveling.

Jo married Gerald "Pete" Good in Auburn on Aug. 3, 1957, and he died Sept. 13, 1989.

She married Henry W. Jensen on Aug. 14, 1993, in Auburn and he died Aug. 3, 2001.

Surviving are three children, Amy Stamper and her husband, JD, of Butler, Michael Good and his wife, Pam, of Auburn, and John Good and his wife, Lisa, of Auburn; five stepchildren, Penny Hobbs and husband, Jim, of Waterloo, Jerry Good and wife, Rita, of Fort Wayne, Janice Bloomfield and husband, Brad, of Fort Wayne, James Jensen and wife, Patricia, of Pana, Illinois, Paul Jensen, of Moroa, Illinois; and a stepdaughter-in-law, Lois Jensen, of Nunan, Georgia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; stepson, Pete Good Jr.; stepdaughter, Carolyn Lash; stepson, Hugh Jensen; and stepdaughter-in-law, Diane Jensen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, with Father Timothy Wrozek officiating.

Calling will be one hour prior to the Mass, Friday from 9-10 a.m., at the church.

Burial will follow the Mass at Auburn Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.

Preferred memorials are to the church.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.