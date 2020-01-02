KPCNews Obituaries
Services
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:45 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Open Door Community Church
Wolcottville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Open Door Community Church
Wolcottville, IN
View Map
Resources
Josephine Joest Obituary

WOLCOTTVILLE - Josephine Joest, 94, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on March 11, 1925, in Wolcottville, to Clarence Frank and Minnie Louise (Kitchen) Atwood.

On Aug. 20, 1950, in Wolcottville, she married Alvin H. Joest. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2008.

She attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Purdue University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree, and received her Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University.

Mrs. Joest was a beloved teacher and speech therapist at Lakeland School Corporation for 37 ½ years.

She was a member of Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville, a 75-plus-year member of Order of the Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma, Psi Iota Xi, Retired Teachers Association, and N.E.A.

Josephine enjoyed music, playing piano, reading, and doing crafts. She entertained for many years as Echo the Clown.

She was a breast cancer survivor, after being diagnosed at the age of 87.

Surviving are a daughter, Barbara (Bob) Helmkamp, of Sedona, Arizona; two sons, David (Nancy) Joest, of Fort Wayne and Brian (Cindy) Joest, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Rob Helmkamp, Brandon Joest, Jack Joest, Andy Marschand, Katie Underwood, Nick Adams, and Natalie Adams; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Open Door Community Church in Wolcottville, with Pastor Keith Perry officiating.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.

Calling is Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, where there will be an Eastern Star service at 6:45 p.m.

There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Open Door Community Church or Visiting Nurse & Hospice.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 2, 2020
