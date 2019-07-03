KPCNews Obituaries
1921 - 2019
Josephine Leatherman Obituary

ROME CITY - Josephine Wilma "Jo" Leatherman, 98, of Rome City, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.

She was born May 25, 1921, in Brimfield, to Clayton J. and Emily Fay (Doud) Stienbarger.

On June 19, 1937, in Brimfield, she married Luther Leon Leatherman. He preceded her in death on November 9, 1993.

She had worked at Essex, which later became United Technology in Ligonier for 27 years.

Jo was proud of the fact that she had lived in Rome City for 72 years prior to moving into a health care facility.

She was a faithful member of Rome City United Methodist Church, their Swinging Seniors group, United Methodist Women, and a Bible study group member.

She was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star, having received the Gold Star, and was a member of Rome City Community Club.

Following Indiana University and Purdue University sports was her passion and she enjoyed eating out with her church group.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Fay (Carl) Fischer, of Avilla; a son, Luther "Luke" (Janet Merlo) Leatherman, Jr., of Madison, Wisconsin; five granddaughters; and several great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jane Leatherman; a sister, Florence L. Stienbarger; two brothers, John Stienbarger and Jack Stienbarger; and two cousins that were like brothers, Earl Stienbarger and Jim Stienbarger.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington St., Rome City, with the Rev. Jerry Burghduff officiating.

Burial will be at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Calling is Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9:30-11 a.m., at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Helping Hands Food Pantry of Rome City.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 3, 2019
