KENDALLVILLE - Joshua Adam Pratt, 33, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home in his mother's arms. He had been in failing health since May.
He was born Dec. 10, 1985, in Kendallville, to Ricky D. and Kyle C. (Derby) Pratt.
He was self-employed, doing IT work. He was also a part of Team PC of Kendallville, that provided computer systems to disabled veterans.
Josh always had a smile on his face and was fun-loving, loyal, humble, and kind. He called his mom, Mama Bear and, as an only child, frequently boasted, "Mom likes me best!"
Surviving are his mother, Kyle Pratt, of Kendallville; aunts, Robbin Derby, of Kendallville, Kristan (John) Nicodemus, of Churubusco, and Debbie Pratt, of Kendallville; uncles, Scott (Debbie) Derby, of Kendallville, Chuck Pratt, of Kimmell, Karl (Cheryl) Pratt, of New Richland, Minnesota, and Randy (Beverly) Marker, of Albion; several cousins; a special friend, Amber Barile-Perry, of Kendallville; numerous close friends; and the cats he loved, George, Stuart, Helen, Hallie, and Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his father on Jan. 31, 2017, and now Josh and his dad are working on trucks together. He was also preceded in death by an uncle, John Pratt.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Stan Kessler and Pastor Dennis Beckner officiating.
Per Josh's wishes, his body was donated to IU Medical Center for research.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.