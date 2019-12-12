KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Price


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Price Obituary

GARRETT - Joshua D. "Josh" Price, 39, of Garrett, Indiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born March 6, 1980, in Auburn, Indiana.

Josh was a 1998 graduate of DeKalb High School.

Surviving are his mother, Cathy J. (Burniston) Griffith, of Garrett; father, Philip L. Price Sr., of Garrett; daughter, Destiny Joann Price, of Garrett; two brothers, Philip L. (Melissa) Price Jr., of Garrett, and Jeffrey R. Griffith, of Garrett; and two sisters, Tracy L. Price, of Garrett, and Casandra R. (Chad) Puckett, of Mentone.

Services will be at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -