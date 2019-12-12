|
|
GARRETT - Joshua D. "Josh" Price, 39, of Garrett, Indiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
He was born March 6, 1980, in Auburn, Indiana.
Josh was a 1998 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Surviving are his mother, Cathy J. (Burniston) Griffith, of Garrett; father, Philip L. Price Sr., of Garrett; daughter, Destiny Joann Price, of Garrett; two brothers, Philip L. (Melissa) Price Jr., of Garrett, and Jeffrey R. Griffith, of Garrett; and two sisters, Tracy L. Price, of Garrett, and Casandra R. (Chad) Puckett, of Mentone.
Services will be at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 12, 2019