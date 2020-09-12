ASHLEY - Joy Ann Howell, 69, of Ashley, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1950, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Frederick and Joyce (Lane) Markiton.

Joy had worked in housekeeping at Coldwater Hospital in Coldwater, Michigan, for 20 years. She then went to work at Cameron Memorial Hospital for more than 16 years, when she retired.

Joy was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Ashley, Indiana.

She bowled on a bowling league.

Surviving are her son, Michael Howell, of Ashley, Indiana; and sister, Kay (Michael) Leas, of Ashley, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Markiton and Joyce Markiton Meek; stepfather, Leonard Meek; and sister, Marjorie Bakker.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.

Pastor Kim Nusbaum will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or to St. John's United Church of Christ in Ashley, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.