LAGRANGE - Joyce Lou Barker, 84, of Fish Lake in LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

She was born in Waterloo, Indiana, on Aug. 28, 1936, and adopted in 1939, by Charles and Wilma Malone of LaGrange.

She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1954, and married Delbert Barker in 1957. They made their home in LaGrange and have resided at Fish Lake for more than 50 years.

Joyce worked as a telephone operator for United Telephone back in the days when you needed to talk to an operator to make a long distance call. Once technology eliminated the need for directory assistance, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Jeffrey Bassett in LaGrange.

She loved to travel - especially to visit her grandchildren in California and Florida.

She was an avid gardener and loved puttering in her flower beds. Her favorite pastime was sitting on the patio, watching the hummingbirds as she rejoiced in life and the beauty of the lake.

Her great joy was when grandchildren, Cameron, Olivia, Hannah and Ellie descended on the lake for summer vacation each year.

She is survived by her loving husband, Delbert; her daughter, Lori (Iain) Nasatir, of Oxnard, California; son, Brent (Jennifer) Barker, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and two brothers.

Private family funeral services will be held, with the Rev. Forrest VanGundy officiating.

Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Compassus Living Foundation, a nonprofit organization that distributes funds into local communities through its affiliated foundations: CHA Foundation, Hospice Angels Foundation and Hospice Help Foundation.

