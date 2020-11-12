AUBURN - Joyce A. Jacquay, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home in rural Auburn, Indiana, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born on Jan. 10, 1932, in Allen County, Indiana, and was the only child of Earl and Lillian (Keaton) Howes.

Joyce was a 1951 graduate of Fort Wayne Central High School.

Joyce married W. Howard Jacquay on Jan. 27, 1951, in New Haven, Indiana, and he passed away Jan. 8, 2010.

She worked as a press operator for the Messenger Corp. in Auburn, retiring in 1991, after 20 years of service.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.

She was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 97 of Auburn, where she served as president, vice president, historian and chaplain of the Auxiliary. She also bartended at the post for several years.

She enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the neighbors, seeing any of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always loved being a mom and grandma.

Surviving are five children and their spouses, Christal Buse, of Auburn, William H. "Bill" Jacquay Jr., and his wife, Kathy, of Butler, Earl and Macalee, of Warsaw, Kenneth and Diane Jacquay, of Auburn and Vincent and Dawn Jacquay, of Butler; daughters-in-law, Peg Jacquay, of Auburn and Kathy Jacquay, of Rushville; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry and Linda Jacquay, of New Haven; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years, W. Howard Jacquay; daughter, Karen Jacquay; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kim Jacquay and Mark and Zonia Sue Jacquay; son-in-law, Jim Buse; one grandson, Aries; and great-grandson, Jase Allen.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

The American Legion Post 97 Auxiliary service will be first, followed by the funeral service.

Pastor Donna Holcomb will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 97 Auxiliary or Quiet Knight.

