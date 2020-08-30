Joyce Oliver

FORT WAYNE - Joyce A. Oliver, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born to the late Ned and Eileen (Culler) Kasner in Fort Wayne on October 12, 1953. She graduated from Woodlan High School in 1972.

Joyce worked at Lincoln National Corporation for 33 years and then she retired from Ferguson Advertising after 10 years. She married Randy Oliver on November 12, 1994, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. Joyce enjoyed sewing, cooking, flower gardening, and taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.

Joyce is survived by husband, Randy; children, Chadd (Kristi) Pierce and Marcy (Derrick) McCann; step-children, Wade Oliver and Dawn (Chris) Black; grandchildren, Braeden, Owen, and Collin McCann, Jessica and Michael (Claire) Black, Lyla and Avyn Oliver; siblings, Janet Kasner, Kim Kasner, and Lea Anne (Dale) Myers; and nephew, Jacob (Cassidy) Myers.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, September 1, at 11 a.m. at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 State Road 37, Harlan. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Scipio Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.