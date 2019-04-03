ANGOLA - Joyce Lee Richardson, 85, of Angola, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola.

She was born June 1, 1933, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to Leslie and Vivian (Jenkins) Cooney. She married Joseph William "Jay" Richardson on June 1, 1951.

Mrs. Richardson was a homemaker in her own home and had attended Sonlight Community Church, Angola.

Surviving are her two sons, Dan (Kristin) Richardson of Hamilton and Joseph (Renee) Richardson III of Angola; and two daughters, Linda (Denny) Carrick of Angola and Laura (John) Rodgers of Orland. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph William "Jay" Richardson on June 25, 2015; son David Richardson; brothers Wendell Cooney, Terry Cooney and Rick Cooney; and sisters Patricia Hutchins and Shirley England.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.

Memorials may be made to the .