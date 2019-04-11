FREMONT - Joyce Salway, 80, of Fremont, passed away at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler on April 10, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, of Fremont; daughters, Pen (Gary) Haffner of Fort Wayne, and Reba (Mark) McMillen of Markle; sons, Bill (Lan) Hoffmann of Charlotte, Michigan, Denny (Tonya ) Hoffmann of Midlothian, Texas, and Barry (Vonda) and Jim (Carol) Salway of Fort Wayne; sister, Darlene (Bob) Pickle of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; brother, Larry Smith of Perrysburg, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Lyn Smith of Pioneer, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hillard and Viola Smith, and brother, Bud Smith.

She had been employed at Ma Bell, J.C. Penney, Job Works, City of Fort Wayne, State of Indiana and as human resources manager for Hudson Industries, safety administrator for Dana and in human resources with Eaton.

She was a member of the Angola United Methodist Church.

Calling with be at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.