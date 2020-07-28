1/1
Joyce Souder
1930 - 2020
Joyce Souder

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio - Joyce E. Souder, age 90, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at IU Health North Hospital in Carmel, Indiana.

She was born Feb. 3, 1930, in Garrett, Indiana, to James and Grace (Williams) Barnes. They preceded her in death.

On Nov. 5, 1950, she married Allen Souder, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Susan (Michael) Medler, of Portland, Indiana, Thomas (Diane) Souder, of Dublin, Ohio, Ronald Souder, of Mesa, Arizona, and Ellen (Charles) Deardorff, of Westfield, Indiana; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Cheri Barnes, of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack Barnes and Beverly Grimm.

She was a graduate of Garrett High School in Garrett, Indiana.

She was a homemaker as well as a secretary in Fort Recovery and Paulding Schools.

Joyce was a member of Fort Recovery United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed traveling with Al to golf communities in the South. She was an avid spectator and fan of high school and college sports (Portland, Ridgeville, Fort Recovery, Worthington, Kilbourne, Paulding, Ohio State, Wabash and Hanover). She also enjoyed beach walking on Hilton Head Island, collecting, gardening, reading, crafting and bowling.

Due to COVID-19, the family is forgoing memorial services at this time, but they will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Joyce's family would appreciate any donations be directed to a charity of your choice in her honor.

Condolences may be directed to brockmanboeckmanfh.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home
308 S Wayne St
Fort Recovery, OH 45846
(419) 375-4717
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
July 25, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
