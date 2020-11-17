AUBURN - Joyce R. Springer, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1934, in Auburn, to Ford and Bessie (Oberlin) Rohm.

Joyce married Jerry Springer on June 4, 1960, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Auburn, and he survives in Auburn.

She was Dr. Duncan's first dental assistant, was a substitute teacher, owned and operated Our Flower Shop in Auburn and later worked at Ten Eyck Florist.

Joyce was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where she also taught Sunday school and occasionally played the organ.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lynn Grimes, of Fort Wayne and Amie Bauman, of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David Lisle Springer and an infant son; two grandsons, Shane Greuter and Benjamin Greuter; brother, David Lisle Rohm; and son-in-law, Steven Grimes.

Services will be at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 211 W. Ninth St., Auburn, with the Rev. Jonathan Hunter officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m., on Thursday, prior to the service at the church.

Per the governor's mandate, masks and social distancing are required at the church. There will only be a certain amount of people inside the church for visitation, so visitors need to be prepared to wait outside.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or DeKalb Humane Society.

