LAGRANGE - Judie Lewis, age 78, of LaGrange, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was born March 14, 1941, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Frank and Leona (Shafer) Sanderson.

She married Clifford Lewis on Jan. 18, 1969, in LaPorte. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 1989.

Her first job was with Dairy Queen and she then worked at different places and was at Double Eagle until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning and flowers. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She was a member of the New Freedom Baptist Church, LaGrange.

She is survived by two sons, Frank and Lisa Lewis and Mike Lewis and Carrie VanHoozer, both of LaGrange; five daughters, Shelia and Danny Ritchie of LaGrange, Irene Gingerich of White Pigeon, Michigan, Marie DeClue of Richwood, Missouri, Rose and Dale Witham of Leadwood, Missouri, and Donna Gravit and Duanne Hall of Donalds, South Carolina; two brothers, Chuck and Woody Sanderson and Bill Sanderson, both of LaGrange; three sisters, Sally Boyles and Dorothy Brown, both of LaGrange, and Sandra Garrison of Fort Wayne; 36 grandchildren and numerous great, great-great and great-great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sons, Leroy, Bobby, Johnny, Jessie and Joe Lewis; and two daughters, Mary and Faye Lewis.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, at New Freedom Baptist Church in LaGrange, from noon-3 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the church immediately following viewing, with the Rev. Larry Anglemeyer officiating. Burial will be at Ontario Cemetery in Howe.

