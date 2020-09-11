1/1
Judith Gael
1948 - 2020
BUTLER - Judith Ann Gael, 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born on June 25, 1948, in Ohio, to Richard H. and Margaret M. (Roseman) Long. They preceded her in death.

Judy graduated from Holgate High School in 1966.

She married Marvin L. Gael on June 6, 1975, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Holgate, Ohio, and he survives.

She was a CNA at DeKalb Memorial Hospital for 38 years and had previously worked in nursing home care in Holgate. She also worked for several years as an EMT for DeKalb County.

Judy loved flower gardening, cross stitch, reading, cooking and was known for her cherry pies.

Judy was a member of Mt. Pleasant UMC and the Gold Wing Riders Association.

Surviving are her husband, Marvin; one son, Cory J. Gael, of Auburn; one brother, Terry A. (Alice) Long, of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Kevin Long; and one sister; Peggy Powers.

Funeral services for Judy will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4099 C.R. 59, Butler, Indiana, with Pastor Christine E. Fodrea officiating.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church.

Due to current restrictions of the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to send condolences to the family by visiting www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Judith A. Gael to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church or Visiting Nurse/Hospice Care, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
