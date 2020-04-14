|
GRABILL - Judith A. Gerke, 83, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home in Grabill, Indiana.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 22, 1937, to Clifford James and Glenna Bernice (Freeman) Lewis. They preceded her in death.
She married Linden William Gerke on Nov. 24, 1956, in Fort Wayne, and he preceded her in death on April 12, 1995.
Surviving are her sons, Rick (Jody) Gerke, of Spencerville, Indiana, Dennis (Lori) Gerke, of Grabill, Indiana, Glenn (Michele) Gerke, of Huntertown, Indiana, Lynn (Karyn) Gerke, of Garrett, Indiana, and Dale (Paula) Gerke, of Auburn, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Diane) Lewis, of Urbana, Ohio, and John (Jane) Lewis, of Scottsburg, Indiana, and sister, Betty Merriman, of Huntertown, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank J. Lewis; and a sister, Delores Lewis.
She was a member of Promise Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, and loved sports, camping, fishing and spending time with her family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family viewing and graveside service. After restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life Service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Rebel Ministries, 1004 C.R. 71, Butler, IN 46721.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.