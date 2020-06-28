Judith Harasim
Judith Harasim

ANGOLA - Judith Ann Harasim, 74, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1945, in Chicago, to the late Paul L. and Ethel M. (Payne) Jablonski.

She was a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1963. After graduation, she attended Morton College.

Judith married Lawrence (Larry) V. Harasim on Oct. 5, 1963, in Cicero, Illinois.

She enjoyed making beaded jewelry, was a passionate Chicago Cubs fan and she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

She was known for her small businesses, where she and her husband owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware for seven years and then Lighthouse Books and Gifts for nine years.

Surviving is her husband Larry Harasim, one daughter and one son; Kathleen M. (Kenneth) Janus of South Lyon, Michigan, Mark P. (Jennifer) Harasim of Brownsburg, Indiana. Also surviving are two grandchildren; Addison and Lucas Harasim of Brownsburg, one sister; Sally J. Brejla of Montgomery, Michigan, and one brother; Robert C. Jablonski of Burnsville, Minnesota.

Private graveside services will be held at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.

Family requests memorials be given in memory of Judith Ann Harasim to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, Indiana, 46703.

To send condolences to the family, visit hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home of Angola.


Published in KPCNews on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

