Judith Harasim

ANGOLA - Judith Ann Harasim, 74, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1945, in Chicago, to the late Paul L. and Ethel M. (Payne) Jablonski.

She was a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1963. After graduation, she attended Morton College.

Judith married Lawrence (Larry) V. Harasim on Oct. 5, 1963, in Cicero, Illinois.

She enjoyed making beaded jewelry, was a passionate Chicago Cubs fan and she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

She was known for her small businesses, where she and her husband owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware for seven years and then Lighthouse Books and Gifts for nine years.

Surviving is her husband Larry Harasim, one daughter and one son; Kathleen M. (Kenneth) Janus of South Lyon, Michigan, Mark P. (Jennifer) Harasim of Brownsburg, Indiana. Also surviving are two grandchildren; Addison and Lucas Harasim of Brownsburg, one sister; Sally J. Brejla of Montgomery, Michigan, and one brother; Robert C. Jablonski of Burnsville, Minnesota.

Private graveside services will be held at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.

Family requests memorials be given in memory of Judith Ann Harasim to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, Indiana, 46703.

To send condolences to the family, visit hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home of Angola.

Fay Christlieb

FORT WAYNE - Fay A. Christlieb, 87, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1932, to Nelson C. and Minnie A. (Stuller) Johnston.

She was Salutatorian of the 1951 graduating class of Waterloo High School.

Fay worked many years in the restaurant business including two and a half years managing a restaurant in Camden, Michigan.

She was also a billing clerk for North American Van Lines for 13.5 years before retiring in 1996.

She was a member of the former Butler Assembly of God Church.

She loved to crochet and show horses. She enjoyed traveling with the rodeo, Draft Horse Pulling and Showing.

Fay married Dallas L. Christlieb on March 1, 1959, in Waterloo, and he died Sept. 27, 2005.

She is survived by a son and daughter, Dallas L. Christlieb Jr. of Butler and Sally A. Christlieb of St. Joe; four grandchildren, Dennis C. Russell, Kyle N. Fike, Justin (Melissa) Fowler and Bradley Fowler; granddaughter-in-law, Abby McGuire; nine great grandchildren; one brother and two sisters, Harold J. Johnston of Auburn, Alice Marie Holmes of Auburn and Beverly J. Jones of Fort Wayne and several nieces and nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Clint McGuire, three sisters, Nancy L. Sizemore, Deloris M. Johnston, Betty Lou Beckwith and a brother, Jack D. Johnston.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo, Indiana, 46793 with burial to follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Calling is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the Family c/o Dallas L. Christlieb Jr.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Marilyn Frain

SHIPSHEWANA - Marilyn Joann Frain, 81, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died June 26, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, Indiana.

Mrs. Frain was born on July 8, 1938, in LaGrange County, Indiana to Orva J. and Sarah Ellen (Troyer) Miller.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, she had worked for JD Hostetler doing interior painting and wallpaper for many years. She was also a custodian at Westview Elementary, retiring in 2008.

Mrs. Frain was a long-time member of the Scott United Methodist Church in rural Shipshewana and was active with LaGrange County Relay For Life for many years.

Marilyn loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spent time with them by going to tractor pulls with her grandson, supporting them in sporting activities, and watching them show in 4-H.

She enjoyed watching basketball, especially Westview basketball. She and her husband, Elwyn, loved to travel, going to Brown County and to Minnesota with family and neighbors.

On Oct. 25, 1958, in Topeka, Indiana, she married Elwyn J. Frain; he preceded her in death on March 19, 2016.

Surviving is a daughter Robin (Kim) Clark of Memphis, Michigan; three sons, Rodney (Sherry) Frain of Shipshewana, Randy (Angel) Frain of Orland, Indiana, and Rex Frain of Goshen; six grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Norberg of LaGrange, Tondra (Brandon) Mauck of Shipshewana, Christopher Schruba of Memphis, Michigan, and Chasity Schruba of Macomb, Michigan, Erin Frain of Orland, and Kyrah Clark of Minneapolis, Minnesota, six great-grandchildren, Brandt, Aiden, and Keegan Norberg, Kyrie Mauck, Addyson Schruba and Atlee Walters; and a brother, Alfred (Rosie) Miller of Shipshewana.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Romaine Hostetler, and five brothers, Richard, Samuel, Paul, Larry, and Jim Miller.

Private family services will take place with Rev. Kevin Brower officiating.

Burial will be in Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society for Relay For Life.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.