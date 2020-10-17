1/
Judith Knapp
1934 - 2020
AUBURN - Judith M. Knapp, 85, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Auburn, to Donald and Viola (Temple) Long.

She worked for 25 years at General Electric in Fort Wayne, until her retirement in 1983.

Judy attended Florist School and worked for floral shops locally.

She was a member of RSVP, Genealogy Society, Historical Society and was an active volunteer for the Humane Shelter.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, Kenneth D. Houston, James D. Knupp and Ivan Knapp; as well as a son-in-law, Brian Richards; and grandson, Benjamin Richards.

Surviving is a son, Terry L. (Connie) Houston, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a daughter, Tracey D. (Dave) Desouzguedes, of Auburn; two grandsons, Zachery Richards and Lincoln Richards; and a sister, Jeanette Inlow, of Auburn.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
