Judith Landgraff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FORT WAYNE - Judith A. (Gatton) Landgraff, 85, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, due to complications of knee surgery and COVID-19.

She was the daughter of William D. and Martha M. (Snyder) Gatton.

She retired from Kraft Foods Kendallville after 31 years. She began working for Walmart and retired after 15 years.

She is survived by her husband, Joe A. Landgraff, of 65 years; two daughters, Ann Stevenson and Susan Dager,; two sons, Joseph Landgraff and Thomas Landgraff; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Diane Shoptaw, Teresa Gatton and Mary Gatton; and her brother. Geoff Gatton.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Mike, John and Kevin; and her parents. Services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m., on Thursday, with the service at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
(260) 496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved