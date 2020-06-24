Judith Landgraff

FORT WAYNE - Judith A. (Gatton) Landgraff, 85, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, due to complications of knee surgery and COVID-19.

She was the daughter of William D. and Martha M. (Snyder) Gatton.

She retired from Kraft Foods Kendallville after 31 years. She began working for Walmart and retired after 15 years.

She is survived by her husband, Joe A. Landgraff, of 65 years; two daughters, Ann Stevenson and Susan Dager,; two sons, Joseph Landgraff and Thomas Landgraff; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Diane Shoptaw, Teresa Gatton and Mary Gatton; and her brother. Geoff Gatton.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Mike, John and Kevin; and her parents. Services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m., on Thursday, with the service at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.