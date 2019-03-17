FREMONT - Judith Ann Luzadder, age 91, of Snow Lake, Fremont, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Luzadder was born Oct. 11, 1927, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Edgar R. and Anne (Anderson) Boyles. She graduated from Hartford City High School in 1945 and from Indiana University in 1949 with a degree in business. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority.

Judith married Dudley E. Luzadder on June 26, 1949, in Hartford City, and lived in Bloomington while Dudley finished his degree after the service. Eventually they made their home in Muncie. Judy worked for GMAC, leaving to become a homemaker and raise their three children. She was an active member of the Muncie Art Association and High Street United Methodist Church in Muncie, fulfilling many artistic and service roles in her community.

Judith spent nearly 70 summers at Lake George before she and Dudley retired to Snow Lake. She was an avid IU and Cubs fan, and enjoyed quilting, reading and baking. She was the inspiration and joy to a large and loving extended family.

Survivors include her husband, Dudley E. Luzadder of Snow Lake, Fremont; daughters, Susan (Fred) Forte, and Ann (Jeffery) Rysenga, both of Snow Lake, Fremont; and a son, Patrick (Valerie) Luzadder of St. Johns Island, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Matt (Turiya) Luzadder, Marie (Scott) Tutterow, Renee (Greg) Cote, Celeste (Doug) Frick, Weston Luzadder, Katie (Adam) Wachle, Natalie Knisely, Karli Forte, Charles Rysenga, Caroline Rysenga and Christine Rysenga; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marjorie Dent Carl; and a brother, John Boyles.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Fremont United Methodist Church, 105 N. Tolford St., with Pastor Tom Ahlersmeyer officiating. Memorials may go to the Steuben County Foundation Fremont Public Library Fund.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont