KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Pretschold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Pretschold


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Pretschold Obituary

MT. PROSPECT, Ill. - Judith Elaine Pretschold, 75, of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Kendallville.

Judy was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Jan. 30, 1944, to Jack Delmar Trowbridge and Thelma Clara (Smith) Trowbridge. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1962, and Ball State University in 1966, with a Bachelor of Education degree.

She was a retired middle school social studies teacher in Illinois.

She married Michael Augusta Pretschold, who preceded her in death in 2016.

Her survivors include her sisters, Helen Gillespie, of Garrett, Jean Fredrickson, of Kendallville, Karen and Allan Conrad, of Elkhart, and Janet and Lyle Vian, of Corunna; brothers, Steve and Pam Trowbridge, of Kendallville, and Dan and Dena Trowbridge, of Kendallville; sisters-in-law, Nyda Trowbridge, of Kendallville, Kate Zietlow, of Mesa, Arizona, and Pat Polland, of Mesa, Arizona. Many nieces and nephews survive, including Jim Zietlow, of Colorado, Walter Pollard, of Mesa, Arizona, and Billy Pollard, of Cleveland, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Trowbridge (2018); and sisters, Donna Conrad and Patricia Engle.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.

Burial will take place at later date at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Noble County.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -