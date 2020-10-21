1/1
Judy Bontrager
1941 - 2020
SHIPSHEWANA - Judy Bontrager, 79, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her residence, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1941, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Levi and Mandy (Gingerich) Jones.

On May 2, 1963, in Shipshewana, she married Josey J. Bontrager; he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband, are six sons, Fritz (Kris) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Joseph III (Charity) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Levi (Iva) Bontrager, of Kalona, Iowa, Stan (Jolene) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Allen (Kellie) Bontrager, of Shipshewana and Lyle (Erin) Bontrager, of Shipshewana; three daughters, Dorothy (David) Hostetler, of Shipshewana, Esther (Mark) Martin, of Westminster, South Carolina, and Rose (Jerald) Schrock, of Goshen; 30 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six brothers, Larry (Mary) Jones, of Shipshewana, Levi Jr., (Janet) Jones, of Indianapolis, Lynn (Jill) Jones, of Shipshewana, Winford (Ulonda) Jones, of LaGrange, Kenneth (Vera) Jones, of Middlebury and Jacob (Loretta) Jones, of Shipshewana; five sisters, Marilou (Dale) Mast, of Fort Myers, Florida, Elsie (Alvin) Miller, of Middlebury, Rebecca (Mervin) Byler, of Wolcottville, Ruth (DeWayne) Miller, of Shipshewana and Linda (Ernest) Lehman, of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Heidi Salome Hostetler; and two brothers, Paul and John Edward Jones.

In addition to being a full time mother, Judy co-founded several successful businesses with her husband; including, Josey's Woodworking, now known as Miller Carriage, and Shipshewana Pallet, now a part of PalletOne.

She volunteered on projects at Menno-Hof, was a board member of the Covenant Choir prison ministry, and served in many positions at Woodlawn Church, of which she was a 35-plus year member.

She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, sewing, singing, reading and was in the process of sewing quilts for each grandchild at the time of her death.

She cherished family times and hosted many large extended family reunions. She especially enjoyed attending many cross country meets and running events to support her children, grandchildren, and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, and from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 S.R. 4, Goshen.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, also at the church.

Services will be conducted by Woodlawn Mennonite Church ministry team and Pastor Merlin Miller.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Goshen.

Memorials may be given to Menno-Hof.

The family and funeral home kindly request that anyone with flulike symptoms not attend the services, but would support the family by visiting them at a later date to express their condolences.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 21, 2020.
